ICC will ensure that 'Pakistanis' receive Indian visas
The political tensions affecting cricketing relations between India and Pakistan are not new. As a result, when Pakistani cricketers or cricketers of Pakistani origin from other countries apply for an Indian visa, they often face extra scrutiny and lengthy procedures.
In the lead-up to the upcoming T20 World Cup, several cricketers of Pakistani origin from the England and USA teams have encountered such visa complications.
In response, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has stepped in to resolve these issues. According to the Indian news agency PTI, the ICC is working to secure visas for 42 cricketers and officials of Pakistani origin from various countries.
The visa issue for Pakistani-origin cricketers came into the spotlight last week when Ali Khan, a Pakistan-origin pacer from the USA, claimed that India had not granted him a visa.
He stated that India had rejected visa applications for him and three other Pakistan-origin USA cricketers: wicketkeeper-batter Shayan Jahangir, pacer Ehsan Adil, and leg spinner Mohammad Mohsin.
Subsequently, USA Cricket released a statement indicating that the ICC was addressing their Indian visa process.
Further reports emerged that India initially did not grant visas to two Pakistan-origin England team spinners, Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed, and pacer Saqib Mahmood. However, it was later confirmed that all three players did receive their visas.
Not just these three, but PTI also reported that Pakistan-origin members of the Netherlands team have been granted visas. Staff member Shah Saleem Jaffer from Team Canada has also received his visa. Currently, the visa process is underway for Pakistan-origin players and officials from teams in the United Arab Emirates, USA, Italy, and Canada. Visa interview dates for these teams have been scheduled for the beginning of next week, regarded as the final step in the process.
The deadline for visa issuance has been set for 31 January. Throughout the coordination process, the ICC has maintained regular communication with the Indian High Commissions of various countries. The goal is clear: to ensure that the remaining applications are processed quickly and smoothly.
The ICC has received assurances that all pending visa processes will be completed within the specified timeframe.
If everything goes according to plan, the ICC believes that all teams will be fully logistically prepared before the tournament begins on February 7.