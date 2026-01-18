ICC will ensure that 'Pakistanis' receive Indian visas

The political tensions affecting cricketing relations between India and Pakistan are not new. As a result, when Pakistani cricketers or cricketers of Pakistani origin from other countries apply for an Indian visa, they often face extra scrutiny and lengthy procedures.

In the lead-up to the upcoming T20 World Cup, several cricketers of Pakistani origin from the England and USA teams have encountered such visa complications.

In response, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has stepped in to resolve these issues. According to the Indian news agency PTI, the ICC is working to secure visas for 42 cricketers and officials of Pakistani origin from various countries.