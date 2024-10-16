Shakib included in squad for South Africa Test

It was uncertain for Shakib to play this series due to the added complexity of his political involvement with the previous government, which was ousted by a popular uprising led by students in July-August.

However, the government has said Shakib will be given the required security to play the Test in Mirpur, which will be his last match in the format.

Bangladesh left Khaled Ahmed out of the squad, the only change to the Bangladesh squad that played in India recently.