Shakib included in squad for South Africa Test
Shakib Al Hasan has been included in the Test team of Bangladesh that will play in Mirpur against South Africa, starting on 21 October.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad on Wednesday.
It was uncertain for Shakib to play this series due to the added complexity of his political involvement with the previous government, which was ousted by a popular uprising led by students in July-August.
However, the government has said Shakib will be given the required security to play the Test in Mirpur, which will be his last match in the format.
Bangladesh left Khaled Ahmed out of the squad, the only change to the Bangladesh squad that played in India recently.
Bangladesh squad for the first match of the two-test series against South Africa:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.