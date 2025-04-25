BCB defers Towhid Hridoy’s punishment for 1 year

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been changing its decision on punishing Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Towhid Hridoy, coming under pressure from Mohammedan or the players at different times.

The board on Friday changed the decision in this regard for the third time.

As per the new decision, Towhid Hridoy will serve his suspension for one match in his first match of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) next year.

Because of this decision of the BCB, Towhid Hridoy now has no bar to play in the next two Super League matches of DPL for Mohammedan Sporting Club.