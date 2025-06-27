Kusal steers Sri Lanka to commanding lead despite Taijul’s fifer

Kusal Mendis struck a rapid 84 to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position on the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Friday.

The aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman clubbed his runs from 87 balls, striking eight fours and two sixes, as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 458, taking with an imposing first innings lead of 211.

Visitors Bangladesh, who chose to bat first after winning the toss on Wednesday, were bowled out for a modest 247 in their first innings.