Towhid’s hattrick fifty powers Sylhet to 201

Towhid Hridoy’s rich vein of form continued on Tuesday as he brought up his third consecutive half-century of the ninth Bangladesh Premier League to power Sylhet Strikers to 201-8 against Dhaka Dominators at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Towhid hit a scintillating 84 off 46 balls while opener Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 57 off 39 balls after Dhaka asked Sylhet to take first strike.

Towhid, a 22-year-old, has now scored a half-century whenever he has come out to bat in BPL9.