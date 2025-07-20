Parvez, Mustafiz help Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in first T20I
Mustafizur Rahman and Parvez Hossain Emon star as Bangladesh cavort to win against Pakistan and take a 1-0 lead in three-match T20I series on Sunday.
Chasing a total of of 110 runs, Bangladesh reach the target with 27 balls in hand, thanks to and unbeaten 56 off 39 balls by Pervez and 36 from Towhid Hridoy.
Bangladesh were jolted by debutant Salman Mirza in the very first over. He removed Tanzid Hasan in the first over and Liton Das in the third while Bangladesh were at only 7. Towhid Hridoy came to crease and hit Salman a six in a free hit.
Parvez Hossain Emon and Hridoy hit two sixes off Saim Ayub’s next over to give some respite chasing a low total in a tricky Mirpur wicket. Emon hit Salman an one-handed six in the next over over long on. Towhid Hridoy got a life in the first ball of the fifth over as Abrar dropped a tough catch in deep third man.
Bangladesh reach 38 in the powerplay at the expense of two wickets. The duo hit boundaries in regular intervals and rotate strikes to take Bangladesh to 64 for 2 in 10 overs.
Abbas Afridi finally gave Pakistan a breakthrough in the thirteenth over, putting an end to 73-run partnership in third wicket partnership. Towhid Hridoy scored 36 off 37 balls hitting two boundaries and equal number of sixes before being bowled by Afridi.
Parvez and Jaker Ali took 19 runs in the 14th over bowled by Faheem, and leaving the hosts only 7 runs from six overs. Parvez hit two fours and a six in the over to reach his fifty in 35 balls hitting 3 boundaries and five over boundaries.
Jaker remained unbeaten on 15.
Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers put up a spectacular bowling show to restrict visting Pakistan to 123 in the first of three match Twenty 20 international series.
Skipper Liton Das finally won the toss after losing nine in a row and sent Pakistan to bat first in the tricky wicket of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh could have got the breakthrough in the very first over but Taskin dropped a sitter of experienced Fakhar Zaman in short fine leg.
However, experienced Taskin did his penance the very next over giving Bangladesh early breakthrough in the second over of the innings. Saim Ayub holed out in deep fine leg as Mustafiz took a well-judged low catch.
Mahedi Hasan, after conceding nine runs in the first over, continued and was hit three fours in the third over but got Mohammad Haris in the last ball, giving Pakistan early jolts at 32 for 2 wickets in three overs.
Tanzim Hasan came to attack in the fifth over bowled a flurry of fantastic deliveries. After bowling four consecutive dots, he got Salman Agha out caught behind as Pakistan skipper succumbed to the pressure and opted to play it cheeky shot.
Mustafizur Rahman came in the sixth over and got Hasan Nawaz, conceding only one run, and leaving Pakistan reeling at 41 for 4 inside powerplay.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib kept the pressure on in the seventh over, giving away only one run while Pakistan lost half of its side in the next over.
Mohammad Nawaz wanted sneak out a a quick single, but Fakhar did not budge and sent his partner back. Liton threw the ball at the bowler's end, getting Nawaz despite his desperate dive. Pakistan were in quandary at 46 for 5 in eight overs.
Khushdil Shah joined Fakhar Zaman in the sixth wicket and tried to carve a partnership Pakistan were desperately looking for. Shamim Hossain bowled a tight one in 11th over conceding only two runs and that pressure paid off in the next over as Pakistan’s top scorer Fakhar Zaman was run out after scoring 44 runs off 34 balls hitting six 4s and one over boundary.
Khushdil left Fakhar stranded in the middle of the pitch and the experienced southpaw leave the ground fuming. Pakistan lost their sixth at 70.
Khushdil and Abbas Afridi hit two sixes in the fifteenth over from Rishad Hossain. Abbas, who were initially struggling, continued to free his arms in the next over of Tanzim hitting two massive back-to-back sixes. These two overs gave Pakistan hope to post a competitive total.
Just as the partnership started to look threatening, Mustafizur gave the breakthrough getting Khushdil caught in mid off. Khushdil’s innings of 23-ball came to an end.
Mustafizur returned a fantastic figure of 6 for 2 in his four overs, bowling 18 dot balls. Tanzim, Taskin and Mahedi each got a wicket.
Bangladesh: 1 Parvez Hossain Emon, 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Litton Das (capt & wk), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shamim Hossain, 6 Jaker Ali, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.
Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Haris (wk), 4 Hasan Nawaz, 5 Salman Agha (capt), 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Abbas Afridi, 10 Salman Mirza, 11 Abrar Ahmed