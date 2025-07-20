Parvez, Mustafiz help Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in first T20I

Mustafizur Rahman and Parvez Hossain Emon star as Bangladesh cavort to win against Pakistan and take a 1-0 lead in three-match T20I series on Sunday.

Chasing a total of of 110 runs, Bangladesh reach the target with 27 balls in hand, thanks to and unbeaten 56 off 39 balls by Pervez and 36 from Towhid Hridoy.

Bangladesh were jolted by debutant Salman Mirza in the very first over. He removed Tanzid Hasan in the first over and Liton Das in the third while Bangladesh were at only 7. Towhid Hridoy came to crease and hit Salman a six in a free hit.

Parvez Hossain Emon and Hridoy hit two sixes off Saim Ayub’s next over to give some respite chasing a low total in a tricky Mirpur wicket. Emon hit Salman an one-handed six in the next over over long on. Towhid Hridoy got a life in the first ball of the fifth over as Abrar dropped a tough catch in deep third man.

Bangladesh reach 38 in the powerplay at the expense of two wickets. The duo hit boundaries in regular intervals and rotate strikes to take Bangladesh to 64 for 2 in 10 overs.

Abbas Afridi finally gave Pakistan a breakthrough in the thirteenth over, putting an end to 73-run partnership in third wicket partnership. Towhid Hridoy scored 36 off 37 balls hitting two boundaries and equal number of sixes before being bowled by Afridi.

Parvez and Jaker Ali took 19 runs in the 14th over bowled by Faheem, and leaving the hosts only 7 runs from six overs. Parvez hit two fours and a six in the over to reach his fifty in 35 balls hitting 3 boundaries and five over boundaries.

Jaker remained unbeaten on 15.