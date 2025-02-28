Cricket

Champions Trophy

Australia reach semis after rain ends Afghanistan game

AFP
Lahore, Pakistan
Australia’s Travis Head plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 28 February 2025AFP

Australia qualified for the Champions Trophy semi-finals on Friday after their Group B match against Afghanistan ended without a result due to persistent rain in Lahore.

Chasing 274 for victory, Australia were 109-1 after 12.5 overs when rain stopped play, giving them four points in their three games while Afghanistan are on the brink of elimination ahead of the last group game between South Africa and England in Karachi on Saturday.

