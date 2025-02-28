Champions Trophy
Australia reach semis after rain ends Afghanistan game
Australia qualified for the Champions Trophy semi-finals on Friday after their Group B match against Afghanistan ended without a result due to persistent rain in Lahore.
Chasing 274 for victory, Australia were 109-1 after 12.5 overs when rain stopped play, giving them four points in their three games while Afghanistan are on the brink of elimination ahead of the last group game between South Africa and England in Karachi on Saturday.