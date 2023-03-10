Brilliant Bavuma puts South Africa in charge of second Test

South African captain Temba Bavuma ended a long wait for a second Test century and took his team to a strong position on the third day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

Bavuma made a battling, and at times punchy, 171 not out in a South African second innings total of 287 for seven, an overall lead of 356.

It was an emotional moment for Bavuma when he hit Alzarri Joseph over cover for his 14th boundary to reach his hundred, more than seven years after he made his first Test century.

He took off his helmet, leaped in the air and brandished his bat in a salute as a small crowd rose to give him a standing ovation.

The South African captain went on to play with freedom. After reaching three figures off 192 balls, he went on to 171 off 275 deliveries. He hit 20 fours.