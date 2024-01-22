BPL: Al-Amin, Tanzid propel Chattogram to second victory

Chattogram Challengers secured its second victory in three matches in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), beating Durdanto Dhaka by six wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Monday.

Pace bowler Al-Amin Hossain continued his rich vein of form as he claimed 2-15 in four overs to help the side restrict Dhaka to 136-8.

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim struck 40 ball-49 to set the platform and Afghanistan recruit Najibullah Zadran finished off the innings with 19 ball-32 not out as Chattogram chased down the target with 10 balls to spare.