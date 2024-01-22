BPL: Al-Amin, Tanzid propel Chattogram to second victory
Chattogram Challengers secured its second victory in three matches in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), beating Durdanto Dhaka by six wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Monday.
Pace bowler Al-Amin Hossain continued his rich vein of form as he claimed 2-15 in four overs to help the side restrict Dhaka to 136-8.
Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim struck 40 ball-49 to set the platform and Afghanistan recruit Najibullah Zadran finished off the innings with 19 ball-32 not out as Chattogram chased down the target with 10 balls to spare.
Chattogram beat defending champions Comilla Victorians by seven wickets in the first match before conceding a four-wicket defeat to Khulna Tigers in the second game.
Al-Amin broke through with the wicket of Saif Hassan before he forced Dhaka’s Sri Lanka recruit Danushka Gunathilaka retired hurt. But it came as blessings of disguise for Dhaka who were struggling to rotate the scoreboard.
As they were slumped to 33-4, Gunathilaka’s concussion replacement Lasith Croospulle saved them from ultimate blushes by hitting 43 off 31 with three fours and two sixes.
Irfan Sukkhur complemented him with 27 to help Dhaka go past 100 runs. Taskin Ahmed with 9 ball-15 was the other major contributor.
Bilal Khan who ripped through Dhaka’s middle order ended with 2-28 to play a perfect foil to Al-Amin.
Avishka Fernando got the chase off to a flying start, hitting an inform Shoriful Islam three boundaries before the pacer took sweet revenge by trapping him leg-before the in the last ball of the over.
Shoriful also got the better of Imranuzzman in his second over but Tanzid Hasan and Shahadat Hossina Dipu put the side on top, adding 53-run for the third wicket.
Usman Qadir broke the partnership, dismissing Dipu for 22 and few overs later Taskin had Taznid caught by Alex Ross after he struck five fours and one six for his 40 ball-46.
Tanzid’s dismissal gave Dhaka a glimmer of hope as Chattogram still needed 32 off 27. The belief was further bolstered when Usman Qadir gave just one run in 17th over.
However, Zadran demonstrated his big hitting prowess and more importantly showed a template of how to sign the things off in T20 cricket.
With Dhaka seeking another economical over, Zadran came down heavily on Chaturanga de Silve to milk 14 runs including two sixes in 18th over before put country’s best bowler Shoriful at this moment on sword to chase down the target with incredible ease.