Mahmudullah Riyad retires from international cricket
Cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad has officially announced his retirement from international cricket.
He made the announcement through a post on Facebook this evening, saying, "All praises only for the Almighty Allah. I have decided to retire from international cricket."
He expressed his gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey. He gave special thanks to his parents, in-laws -- particularly his father-in-law -- and his elder brother, Emdad Ullah, whom he credited as his coach and mentor since childhood.
“And finally thanks to my wife and kids who have been my support system through thick and thin. I know Raeid will miss me in red and green jersey,” Mahmudullah wrote, referring to his son.
Regarding his retirement, Mahmudullah Riyad noted that not everything ends perfectly but emphasised the importance of accepting change and moving forward.
“Not everything comes to an end in a perfect way, but you say yes and move forward. PEACE... Alhamdulillah,” he added, ending his message with best wishes for Bangladesh cricket.