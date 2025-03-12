Mahmudullah Riyad retires from international cricket

He expressed his gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey. He gave special thanks to his parents, in-laws -- particularly his father-in-law -- and his elder brother, Emdad Ullah, whom he credited as his coach and mentor since childhood.

“And finally thanks to my wife and kids who have been my support system through thick and thin. I know Raeid will miss me in red and green jersey,” Mahmudullah wrote, referring to his son.