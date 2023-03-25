Sri Lanka bowl first in opening ODI against New Zealand

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl in the opening one-day international against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Captain Dasun Shanaka said the recent history of ODI results at diminutive Eden Park helped sway his decision and also prompted the selection of four seam bowlers and a lone spinner in Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka included experienced former Test captain Angelo Mathews, who is set to bat at four in his first ODI in more than two years.

Mathews is one of just four starting players who were involved in the second Test loss in Wellington this week, handing New Zealand a 2-0 series sweep.