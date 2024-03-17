Tigers to play as a unit to seal 2nd straight ODI series against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh vowed to come up with all guns blazing when they take on Sri Lanka in the series deciding third ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram tomorrow (Monday).
The match starts at 10 AM.
The series is locked at 1-1 after Sri Lanka won the second game by three wickets. Bangladesh secured a six-wicket in the first game, thanks to a superb century of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.
If Bangladesh can seal the series by winning the third one, it will be their second straight ODI series victory against Sri Lanka, a feat that they are
reluctant to let it go.
"We'll try our best to win the series. Like we always said, we have to play as a unit and when we play as a team, our chance to win any match is increased significantly," Bangladesh allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said ahead of the series deciding game.
Bangladesh made a bold decision by dropping star batter Liton Das for the third ODI after his consecutive two ducks in the series. Middle order batter Jaker Ali Anik came into his place, which means Bangladesh are pondering several options for the series deciding game.
There are options that a designated opener will take Liton's place or skipper Shanto will take the opening batter's slot to accommodate Jaker Ali in the middle order.
"There is nothing like auto choice in the national team," Miraz said about Liton Das. "You have to perform always to cement your place in the team like the way Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan did.
Liton played outstanding innings in the past. He has some memorable innings for Bangladesh. He has been in off from at this moment but I believe he would get back to the side very soon."
Since it will be day match, the dew won't have much impact in the match, so it is highly likely to see a plenty of changes. The last two matches were
severely affected by the dew with the batting first team being consigned to
defeat.
Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury and was replaced by Hasan Mahmud.
Bangladesh are also likely to include leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in the best XI, in place of Taijul Islam who didn't do anything noteworthy in the first two matches. Apart from Rishad's leg-spin, his ability to bludgeon the bowlers at the death overs, would give Bangladesh a batting cushion.
"Bangladesh team had been looking for a leg-spinning all-rounder for a long time. And Rishad has that thing. I believe he still has a lot to give and a
lot to learn," Miraz said of Rishad.
Sri Lanka also have the injury concern with their new ball bowler Dilshan
Madushanka being ruled out of the remainder of Bangladesh tour due to
hamstring injury.
Madushanka's absence will give Bangladesh an edge, considering that they are still vulnerable against the bowlers who can swing the new ball in both ways.
Of the last eight encounters, the two teams won four matches each, meaning no one has the clear upper-hand going into the crucial third game.
Overall, Bangladesh won 11 and lost in 56 matches between the two sides while two matches ended in a no result.