Tigers to play as a unit to seal 2nd straight ODI series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh vowed to come up with all guns blazing when they take on Sri Lanka in the series deciding third ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram tomorrow (Monday).

The match starts at 10 AM.

The series is locked at 1-1 after Sri Lanka won the second game by three wickets. Bangladesh secured a six-wicket in the first game, thanks to a superb century of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

If Bangladesh can seal the series by winning the third one, it will be their second straight ODI series victory against Sri Lanka, a feat that they are

reluctant to let it go.

"We'll try our best to win the series. Like we always said, we have to play as a unit and when we play as a team, our chance to win any match is increased significantly," Bangladesh allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said ahead of the series deciding game.

Bangladesh made a bold decision by dropping star batter Liton Das for the third ODI after his consecutive two ducks in the series. Middle order batter Jaker Ali Anik came into his place, which means Bangladesh are pondering several options for the series deciding game.