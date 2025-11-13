Bangladesh close in on innings victory after dominating 3rd day in Sylhet
Bangladesh tightened their grip on the Sylhet Test by ending the third day on the brink of an innings victory, reducing Ireland to 86 for five in their second innings after declaring at a commanding 587 for eight.
Ireland trail by 215 runs and must bat out the fourth day to avoid defeat.
The hosts had resumed the morning on 338 for one and extended their advantage through steady scoring, despite losing Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim in the opening session.
Mahmudul added just two runs to his overnight score before falling for a career-best 171, while Mominul was dismissed for 82. Mushfiqur made 23 before being undone by turn from Matthew Humphreys.
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto struck a composed century of 100, supported by Liton Das's brisk 60, as Bangladesh pushed their total well past 500.
Humphreys finished with five for 170, the best figures of his young career. The declaration gave Bangladesh a first-innings lead of 301, their second-largest ever.
Ireland's reply quickly faltered. Debutant pacer Nahid Rana bowled Cade Carmichael for 5, before Paul Stirling and Harry Tector briefly resisted.
Stirling looked the most assured batter, reaching 43, but fell to a sharp run-out started by a deflection to slip and finished by Liton Das.
Taijul Islam trapped Tector for 18, and Curtis Campher followed for 19 when Shadman Islam dived to his right at extra cover to pull off the catch of the day.
The slide continued when Lorcan Tucker was given lbw on review, leaving Ireland at 85 for five.
Hasan Murad, the debutant left-arm spinner, ended the day with two for eight, continuing an impressive start to his Test career.
Bangladesh will return on the fourth morning sensing a swift finish, while Ireland face a long battle merely to force Bangladesh to bat again.