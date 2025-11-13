Bangladesh close in on innings victory after dominating 3rd day in Sylhet

Bangladesh tightened their grip on the Sylhet Test by ending the third day on the brink of an innings victory, reducing Ireland to 86 for five in their second innings after declaring at a commanding 587 for eight.

Ireland trail by 215 runs and must bat out the fourth day to avoid defeat.

The hosts had resumed the morning on 338 for one and extended their advantage through steady scoring, despite losing Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim in the opening session.

Mahmudul added just two runs to his overnight score before falling for a career-best 171, while Mominul was dismissed for 82. Mushfiqur made 23 before being undone by turn from Matthew Humphreys.