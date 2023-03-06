All-round Shakib earns consolation win for Bangladesh

The Tigers needed a special performance from their bowlers to defend the below average total. And once again, Shakib put his hand up, finishing with 4-35 in his 10 overs to bowl out England for 196 in 43.1 overs.

Pacer Ebadot Hossain, who replaced Taskin, also had a good day with the ball, finishing with 2-37 while left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took 2-52.

With his four scalps, Shakib also became the first Bangladeshi to claim 300 wickets in the 50-over format. Shakib is now the 14th highest wicket taker in ODI history and the currently the only active cricketer to have 300 wickets in the format.