Shakib-led Tigers start anew for big endeavours

Shakib al Hasan is set to start a new chapter in his illustrious career as the best ever all-rounder in country’s history is set to lead the ODI side once again for two of the biggest tournaments- Asia Cup and World Cup.
Shakib, now the captain of all three formats for Bangladesh, last captained the side in their most preferred format in 2017 and ready to lead his country in the ODI for the 51st time when he will appear in the toss at the Pallekele Stadium against Sri Lanka in their first group match of the Asia Cup.
As the World Cup, which will be hosted by India, is just a month away it is an ideal opportunity for the Asian sides to have a preparation but Bangladesh will be keen to win their first ever title in the regional tournament.
The history of Asia Cup is bittersweet for Tigers as the tournament used to be their only opportunity of facing the big guns during their early days but it left a couple of agonising memories as well. Bangladesh lost three finals in the last five tournaments and two of them were by barest of margins to leave traumatic experiences.
Shakib, who were present in all those matches, will be desperate to efface those memories with their first silverware in a major tournament but they will face an uphill task even to surpass the group stage.
As India refused to play in Pakistan, the host of the tournament, Sri Lanka will host many games and will get the home advantage today. The other team of the group Afghanistan, who beat Bangladesh in Bangladesh last month, have been a belligerent unit over the last few years and Tigers are expected to face stern challenge from them to qualify for the super four.
As a result, today’s game is very important for both sides and their recent rivalry would mean the match is expected to produce a lot of heat. During their last 13 meetings in ODI, Bangladesh won five, lost seven and the other match did not see any result.
But more than the results, it is the body language of the sides that made this certain fixture almost an aura of a battle between two archrivals like India and Pakistan. Over the last few years this rivalry is accentuated with regular shows of “Nagin Dance” at the field and the balcony of the dressing room.
Initially the serpent like gesture was the style of celebration for Bangladesh spinner Nazmul Islam, but somehow it became the symbol of humiliation to the opponents whenever these two teams met. Several players and even the coaching staff are seen on many occasions annoying the opposition during Bangladesh v Sri Lanka matches to add up a lot of spice in the rivalry in recent years.
However, Shakib and his counterpart- Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka seemed to tone down the bitterness. At the pre-match post conference Shakib said they do not feel added rivalry but whenever these two teams meet, they give their best and that makes a competitive cricket match which is great for spectators, broadcasters and everybody concerned.
Shanaka thought all these clamours are basically external factors and the relationship of the players between the sides is cordial and brotherly.
Despite curbing the atrocity, the match is very important for both the sides as a defeat would put them in the brink and a group stage elimination will not only deprive the side taking part in the super four but also losing the chances of playing some big matches ahead of the World Cup.
Bangladesh, however, faced a couple of misfortunes that reduced their strength. Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain has been out of play for at least three months for his knee surgery and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Kumer Das is ruled out for viral fever.
Ebadot has been a key component in Bangladesh side as his extra pace and aggression help Bangladesh control the innings in the crucial middle overs. The role of Ebadot would be paramount in South Asian conditions for the two big tournaments and Bangladesh team does not have a proper substitution in his place.
Litton has been one of the most prolific scorers for Tigers in recent times but he is out for at least the group stage matches. Bangladesh were already without their most experienced opener and former captain Tamim Iqbal for his prolonged injury and now they have to field two openers between Anamul Haque, Naim Sheikh and Tanzid Hasan.
Anamul, the last-minute replacement of Litton, has been in and out of the teams for years with his below par average, while Naim has scored just 10 runs in his four-match career and Tanzid is yet to debut.
With weakened pace attack and lack of reliable openers, Bangladesh will be heavily expected on their spinners and middle order batters. Shakib as usual has to lead in both the departments and he will be hoping to get support from players like Najmul Hossain and Towhid Hridoy.
Najmul has become a mainstay in the top order while Tawhid’s improvement has been a stellar one. Towhid, the 22-year-old right-handed batter, made his ODI debut back in March this year and already has scored 338 from nine matches with an average of over 48 and strike rate of close to 100 and his recent success in the Lankan Premier League could give him great confidence.
Above-all Bangladesh would need the fighting spirit of Shakib, who these days has become a very popular leader among his young comrades, to overcome the challenge. And history suggests, one may bet on him winning against all odds as a player and a captain with confidence.