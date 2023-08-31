Shakib-led Tigers start anew for big endeavours

Shakib al Hasan is set to start a new chapter in his illustrious career as the best ever all-rounder in country’s history is set to lead the ODI side once again for two of the biggest tournaments- Asia Cup and World Cup.

Shakib, now the captain of all three formats for Bangladesh, last captained the side in their most preferred format in 2017 and ready to lead his country in the ODI for the 51st time when he will appear in the toss at the Pallekele Stadium against Sri Lanka in their first group match of the Asia Cup.

As the World Cup, which will be hosted by India, is just a month away it is an ideal opportunity for the Asian sides to have a preparation but Bangladesh will be keen to win their first ever title in the regional tournament.