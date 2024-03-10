Shakib's sister's name crops up in Indian betting scandal
Bangladesh cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's sister Jannatul Hasan's name has been found in the Mahadev App investigation -- an online betting scandal in India, several Indian media outlets have reported.
Shakib's younger sister Jannatul has invested in an online betting App '11wicket.com'.
Indian central investigation agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) unearthed huge financial graft through the Mahadev betting App-an online gaming platform.
Names of many big fishes came up in the investigation in connection with the incident.
India Today and Aaj Tak in its online editions on Friday night reported two businessmen -- Girish Talreza and Suruj Chokhani -- were arrested for investigation into Mahadev Betting App.
ED sources said Suruj Chokhani invested Tk 400 million in a casino in Kathmandu. Besides, he invested in a betting App '11wicket.com' in Bangladesh. In the investment, his partner was Bangladesh star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's sister Jannatul Hasan.
Prothom Alo contacted Shakib Al Hasan to take his comment on the allegation of his sister's involvement in online betting App. Shakib declined to make any comment.
Shakib's sister Jannatul couldn't be contacted over the matter.
Prothom Alo talked to officials who work on cyber crimes in Bangladesh. The officials said they are no aware of the news published in Indian media outlets.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) counter terrorism and transnational crime unit's (CTTC) cyber crime investigation division additional deputy commissioner Nazmul Islam said they did not receive any complaint or information in this regard.
Bangladesh Computer Council's project BGD e-Gov CIRT works on cyber security in the country. CIRT sources said they have no idea about the online betting App '11wicket.com'.
Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan came up for discussion as he got a spot fixing proposal but he did not inform the graft unit of International Cricket Council. As a result, he was banned from cricket for one year in October 2019.
Shakib implicated himself in a controversy for becoming product ambassador of betting related organisation bet winner in 2022. He left the contract following a pressure from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Shakib Al Hasan was elected an MP from Magura-1 constituency as a candidate of Awami League in the election held on 7 January 2024.