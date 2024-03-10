Shakib's sister's name crops up in Indian betting scandal

Bangladesh cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's sister Jannatul Hasan's name has been found in the Mahadev App investigation -- an online betting scandal in India, several Indian media outlets have reported.

Shakib's younger sister Jannatul has invested in an online betting App '11wicket.com'.

Indian central investigation agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) unearthed huge financial graft through the Mahadev betting App-an online gaming platform.

Names of many big fishes came up in the investigation in connection with the incident.

India Today and Aaj Tak in its online editions on Friday night reported two businessmen -- Girish Talreza and Suruj Chokhani -- were arrested for investigation into Mahadev Betting App.

ED sources said Suruj Chokhani invested Tk 400 million in a casino in Kathmandu. Besides, he invested in a betting App '11wicket.com' in Bangladesh. In the investment, his partner was Bangladesh star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's sister Jannatul Hasan.