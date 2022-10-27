Kohli, Rohit hit 50s as India make 179-2 against Netherlands

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav all slammed half-centuries as India stormed to 179-2 against the Netherlands at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

The Indians headed into the clash on the back of their thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan in Melbourne at the weekend, where Kohli starred with the bat and Arshdeep Singh the ball.

They brought some of that energy to a boisterous and near-full stadium, with Kohli (62 off 44 balls) and skipper Sharma (53 off 39) both in fine touch, sharing in a 73-run stand.