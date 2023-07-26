Australia eager to end long wait for Ashes series win in England

Australia may have retained the Ashes but a chance to win a Test series in England will spur them on after they “got away” with a draw in Manchester.

Ashes-holders Australia have arrived in London for a series finale at The Oval starting Thursday with the urn secured at 2-1 up with one to play after England dominated the fourth Test at Old Trafford, only for rain to ensure the match ended in a draw.

Australia also led 2-1 in 2019 only for England to win at The Oval and end the series all square at 2-2.