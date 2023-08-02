India blow away West Indies in decider to seal ODI series

India swiftly erased the memory of a poor second match to annihilate the West Indies by 200 runs in the decisive third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday.

Even with senior players in captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still rested the tourists’ batting finally came good collectively to post a formidable 351-5 batting first.

Their seamers then demolished the home side’s top order and a ninth-wicket partnership of 55 merely delayed the inevitable with the West Indies bundled out for 151 off 35.3 overs.

India’s margin of victory was their second largest in ODIs against the West Indies and also extended their run of bilateral series wins against the Caribbean team in the format to 13.