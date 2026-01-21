T20 WC: Bangladesh to be replaced, if they don't travel to India, ICC board decides
International Cricket Council (ICC) has given Bangladesh one day to convey its final decision regarding the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India, Espncricinfo reports.
Following the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) decision not to send the team to India citing security concerns, the issue was put to a vote at an ICC board meeting today, Wednesday.
The vote resulted in a decision to take a replacement team in the T20 World Cup in place of Bangladesh.
However, before implementing the decision, the BCB has been asked to consult with the Bangladesh government and communicate its final stance.
BCB, however, have been given one more day to come back to the ICC on its stance on playing in India, according to Espncricinfo.