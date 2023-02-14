Cricket

BPL 2023

Rangpur ask Sylhet to bat first in 2nd qualifier

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Sylhet Strikers captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Rangpur Riders captain Nurul Hasan during the toss ahead of the second qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 14 February, 2023Rangpur Riders Facebook page

Rangpur Riders won the toss and invited Sylhet Strikers to bat first in the second qualifier match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 14 February 2023.

Rangpur, who defeated Barishal in the eliminator to reach the qualifier, made two changes to their XI, dropping opener Mohammad Naim and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman in favour of Robiul Haque and English wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings.

Sylhet, led by Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, lost the first qualifier against Comilla Victorians. After the defeat they have also ringed in a couple of changes, dropping Shafiqullah Ghafari and Isuru Udana and replacing them with Thisara Perera and Luke Wood.

The winner of this match will move onto the final where they will face defending champions Comilla on 16 February. The loser will be eliminated from the competition.

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Sam Billings, Nicholas Pooran, Nurul Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Robiul Haque

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ryan Burl, George Linde, Thisara Perera, Luke Wood, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

