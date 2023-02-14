Rangpur ask Sylhet to bat first in 2nd qualifier

Rangpur Riders won the toss and invited Sylhet Strikers to bat first in the second qualifier match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 14 February 2023.

Rangpur, who defeated Barishal in the eliminator to reach the qualifier, made two changes to their XI, dropping opener Mohammad Naim and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman in favour of Robiul Haque and English wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings.