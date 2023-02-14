Rangpur ask Sylhet to bat first in 2nd qualifier

Sylhet, led by Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, lost the first qualifier against Comilla Victorians. After the defeat they have also ringed in a couple of changes, dropping Shafiqullah Ghafari and Isuru Udana and replacing them with Thisara Perera and Luke Wood.
The winner of this match will move onto the final where they will face defending champions Comilla on 16 February. The loser will be eliminated from the competition.
Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Sam Billings, Nicholas Pooran, Nurul Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Robiul Haque
Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ryan Burl, George Linde, Thisara Perera, Luke Wood, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib