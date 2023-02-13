Could this be Mashrafe’s last dance…

Sylhet Strikers and Rangpur Riders will face off on Tuesday in the second qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023.

The stakes in the game are quite high as the winner will head onto the final and take on defending champions Comilla Victorians whereas the loser will go home dejected, feeling the agony of falling short after coming so far.

However, this match could end up becoming a significant game in the annals of Bangladesh cricket for a completely different reason.

On Tuesday, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the most successful captain in Bangladesh cricket history, the most successful Bangladeshi pacer in international cricket and an undisputed icon of the country’s cricket, could very well be playing his final match in BPL.