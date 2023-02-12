Comilla beat Sylhet to reach final

Comilla Victorians became the first team to reach the final of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League as they beat Sylhet Strikers by four wickets in the first qualifier on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Chasing a moderate 125, posted by Sylhet, Comilla opener Sunil Narine gave a blistering start with a 39 off just 18 but the side lost few wickets in the middle before reaching the target in the 17th over of the innings.