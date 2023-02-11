BPL 2023: A league of scavengers

When one thinks of Dhaka, many things come to mind. The packed streets, ceaseless honking, dust turning everything grey, garbage scattered on the side of roads and crows feasting on it while letting out their piercing screeches, are just some of the things the residents of the Bangladesh capital have to endure on a daily basis.

Even the most ardent Dhakaite can’t be delusional enough to claim Dhaka to be an ideal city for humans. However, for an omnivore scavenging bird like the crow, living in a city where filth is abundant and roadkills are lying around every few hundred yards, is not too bad of a prospect.

For the last week or so, four Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchises have turned into Dhaka’s scavenging crows, and are circling the cities of the UAE and South Africa, looking for cricketers who are available to play a match or two.