Mirpur Test
Nayeem hit maiden fifty as Bangladesh set West Indies 170 for victory
A brilliant half-century from Nayeem Hasan steered Bangladesh to 142 all out in second innings, setting West Indies 170 for victory in the first Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Saturday.
With the pitch offering turn and bounce aplenty, this target is regarded as tougher to achieve for any side in the fourth innings.
Nayeem made 52 and led Bangladesh's batting after the hosts resumed the Day 4 at precarious 79-6 and with 106 runs lead.
The allrounder made most of the runs out of Bangladesh's 64 they added on Day 4 before being all out.
Nayeem's overnight partner Jaker Ali Anik was dismissed on 22 in the first over of the day, giving West Indies the complete control of the game.
However, Nayeem guided the lower order astutely to take the leas past 150 amid the vicious spin bowling from Jomel Warrican and Roston Chase.
Chase dropped Nayeem on 29 but the batter showed the grit on tricky surface to raise his maiden half-century off 87 balls, when he guided a delivery from Warrican to mid-wicket for a single.
Chase, however, dismissed him for his fifth five-wicket haul and wrapped up Bangladesh innings as Nayeem miscued a shot to long-on.
Chase ended with 5-36 while Warrican who followed his 5-53 with 4-63 in the second innings of Bangladesh.
West Indies negotiated one over to reach 8 for no loss at lunch after their two openers-John Campbell and Brandon King survived some close calls.