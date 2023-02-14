Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final

Sylhet Strikers finally moved to the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in second attempt as their bowlers held their nerve in an adrenaline-pumping moment to help the side record a 19-run victory against Rangpur Riders in the second Qualifier today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

They will take on three-time champions Comilla Victorians in the final for the coveted trophy for the first time. Comilla indeed beat them in the first Qualifier to seal the final straightway.