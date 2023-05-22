Gill ton trumps Kohli's 101 as Bangalore knocked out

Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten 104 to trump Virat Kohli's record century as holders Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL with a six-wicket victory on Sunday.

The result allowed five-time winners Mumbai Indians to fill the fourth and final play-off spot after they hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the first match of the day.

Gill starred in the final group match with a 52-ball knock that steered Gujarat to victory with five balls to spare.

Gill hit the winning six to raise his second straight ton.

His hundred was the event's third of the day after Cameron Green's match-winning 100 for Mumbai and then Kohli's 101 not out.