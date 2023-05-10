Bangladesh to receive nine times less revenue than India

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to pocket nearly 40 per cent of ICC’s annual income for the next four years, which is four times more than any other cricket nation and almost nine times more than the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), according to cricket website ESPNCricinfo.

Out of ICC’s total estimated annual income of $600 million, BCCI will receive $231 million, which is 38.5 per cent of the total.

BCB will receive 4.46 per cent of ICC’s total annual revenue, which amounts to $26.74 million (almost Tk 290 crore).