Bangladesh to receive nine times less revenue than India

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to pocket nearly 40 per cent of ICC’s annual income for the next four years, which is four times more than any other cricket nation and almost nine times more than the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), according to cricket website ESPNCricinfo.
Out of ICC’s total estimated annual income of $600 million, BCCI will receive $231 million, which is 38.5 per cent of the total.
BCB will receive 4.46 per cent of ICC’s total annual revenue, which amounts to $26.74 million (almost Tk 290 crore).
After BCCI, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are the second biggest earner with $41.33 million (6.89 per cent). Australia are third with $37.53 million (6.25 per cent).
The next four biggest earners are Pakistan ($34.51 million), New Zealand ($28.38 million), Sri Lanka ($27.12 million) and the West Indies ($27.50 million).
Bangladesh are eighth in the earner’s list.
ICC’s finance and commercial affairs committee prepared a new revenue sharing model last March where it proposed four criteria to decide who will get what per cent of the income.
The criteria are– cricket history, performance in both men's and women's ICC events over the last 16 years, contribution to the ICC's commercial revenue and an equal weightage for the status of being a full member.
The reason why India is dwarfing others in terms of revenue share is that they are estimated to contribute 85.3 per cent of ICC’s annual earning.
Member countries are expected to give their feedback on the proposed model by the first week of May.