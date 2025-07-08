Respect for Lara stops Mulder short of world Test record

South African captain Wiaan Mulder said respect for Brian Lara convinced him to declare 33 runs short of the former West Indies star's world Test record, against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club on Monday.

Mulder hammered an unbeaten 367 -- a South African record and the fifth highest score in Test cricket -- before declaring at lunch on the second day of the second Test.

South Africa's total of 626 for five proved way beyond Zimbabwe's reach. They were bowled out for 170 and were 51 for one in their second innings after being forced to follow on.

"Brian Lara is a legend. He got 401 or whatever it was (it was 400) against England. For someone of that stature to keep the record is pretty special," Mulder said at the close.

"I think if I get the chance again I would do the same again."