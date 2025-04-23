BCB security official Ikram dies of heart attack during Sylhet Test duty
Ikram Chowdhury Ikram, a member of BCB security committee and the security coordinator at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, passed away Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest while on duty during the ongoing Test match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. He was 50.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sources said he had been overseeing field inspection operations with the Bomb Disposal Unit when he fell ill.
Following immediate medical advice from BCB physicians, he was rushed to Al Haramain Hospital where he suffered a second heart attack.
He was taken to the CCU of the hospital where doctors later pronounced him dead.
A respected figure in Sylhet's sporting community, Ikram had worked with the BCB’s security committee since 2014.
He regularly led security coordination during matches at the Sylhet stadium.
His passing has cast a pall over the Sylhet Test and local cricket circles.
In a condolence message, the BCB expressed deep sorrow and extended sympathies to his family.