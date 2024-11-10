Pakistan opt to bowl after winning toss in deciding Australia ODI

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final one-dayer against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

The series is finely poised at 1-1 after the hosts' two-wicket win in Melbourne before Pakistan stormed back with a dominant nine-wicket victory at Adelaide.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have all been rested for this game ahead of Australia's Test series against India beginning later this month.