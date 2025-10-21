Bangladesh eying series victory against West Indies

With an aim to confirm the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh will take on West Indies in the second game today, Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in the city's Mirpur area.

The match starting at 1.30 pm will be aired live on T-sports and Nagorik TV.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 following their crushing 74-run victory in the first match. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was instrumental in the victory in a spin-friendly surface with a record-breaking bowling that saw him grabbed 6-35, the second bowling figure by a Bangladesh bowler, only behind Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's 6-26 against Kenya in 2006.