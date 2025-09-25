Rishad gets Fakhar, Pakistan tattering
Rishad strikes! Fakhar Zaman holed out to long off. Pakistan's third wicket down at 29.
Pakistan 27 for 2 in powerplay
A spirited bowling show by Bangladeshi bowlers allows Pakistan to score only 27 runs in powerplay in expense of two wickets.
Pakistan 27/2 (6 overs)
Fakhar Zaman 12*
Salman Agha 11*
Taskin gets 100th T20I wicket as 3rd Bangladeshi
Taskin gets his 100th T20I wicket in 82nd match by removing Sahibzada Farhan. He is only the third Bangaldeshi bowler after Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman to achieve this feat.
Mahedi Hasan gets Saim, Pakistan in trouble
Mahedi Hasan removes the second Pakistani batter! Saim is caught in mid on by Rishad. Pakistan 5/2 after 2 overs.
Bangladesh get early breakthrough, Taskin removes Farhan
Taskin gets the wicket of Sahibzada Farhan in the very first over. Sahibzada Farhan gets off the mark by hitting Taskin Ahmed a boundary in the third ball of the first over, and gets caught by Risahd in the next ball. Pakistan 4/1. Saim Aub joins Fakhar Jaman.
Bangladesh make three changes
Mahedi, Taskin and Nurul replace Saifuddin, Nasum and Tanzid.
Pakistan will play with an unchanged XI.
Bangladesh XI: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (capt & wk), Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.
Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (capt), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.
Bangladesh bowl first
Jaker Ali won the toss and elected to field.
Litton misses crucial Pakistan match
Bangladesh will once again be without captain Litton Das in today’s crucial match against Pakistan. Jaker Ali will lead the team again. However, Nurul Hasan may take the gloves behind the stumps today.
Bangladesh–Pakistan ‘semifinal’ showdown
India have already reached the final. Today will decide who joins them on Sunday—Bangladesh or Pakistan. The fifth match of the Super Four has effectively become a semifinal. The winners will go through to the final, while the losers will be eliminated.
Welcome to live coverage of the high voltage match.