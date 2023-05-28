Dhoni fever as more than 100,000 fans expected at final

A crowd of more than 100,000 was expected to fill the world's biggest cricket stadium on Sunday for the final of the Indian Premier League and the likely farewell of superstar MS Dhoni.

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on holders Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, aiming for a record-equalling fifth title in the culmination of the big-bucks T20 tournament.

But Gujarat, led by Hardik Pandya, will be no pushovers playing in their home stadium as they look to retain the title after a fairytale, debut-season victory a year ago.

Pandya lifted the trophy in front of a 101,566 fans at the 132,000-capacity stadium in 2022, a world record for a T20 cricket match. But organisers were confident that record would fall on Sunday evening.

A media official of the state association told AFP that "tickets are sold out for the grand finale and we are expecting a full house".