Taijul five-fer bamboozles West Indies

Taijul Islam marked his comeback into the 50-over side with his maiden five-wicket haul to help Bangladesh bundle out West Indies for 178 in 48.4 overs in the third and final ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Taijul, who is playing an ODI after over two years, finished with 5-28 while Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed claimed two wickets each.

Taijul completed his five-wicket haul by going through the defences of West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran, whose 73-run innings off 109 balls is the only reason the hosts didn’t get bundled out for an even more embarrassing total.