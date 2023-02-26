Mooney anchors Australians in women's T20 World Cup final

Opening batter Beth Mooney anchored the Australian innings with an unbeaten 74 in a total of 156 for six in the women's T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Sunday.

With South Africa allowed only three fielders outside the circle in the final over because of a slow over rate, Mooney hit the first two balls from Shabnim Ismail for six and four to give the defending champions hope of a high-scoring finish.