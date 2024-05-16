Lu wishes good luck to Bangladesh national cricket team

US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs, Donald Lu extended his country's best wishes to the Bangladesh national cricket team ahead of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held in the United States and West Indies.

"We wish the Bangladesh Men's National Team incredible good luck," he told newspersons after playing a friendly match with the Bangladesh Women's cricket team.

He also wished the best in their future endeavours for the Bangladesh Women's cricket team.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) already announced the fixtures for the ninth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, taking place from 3 to 20 October in Bangladesh, an event that promises to inspire and connect with a new generation of fans across the globe.