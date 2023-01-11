India captain Rohit praised for withdrawing ‘Mankad’ run out appeal

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday won praise for withdrawing a ‘Mankad’ run-out appeal against Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka in the opening One-Day International (ODI).

Shanaka was on 98 when pace bowler Mohammed Shami ran out the opposition batsman for backing up at the non-striker’s end in the final over in Guwahati.

“I had no idea he (Shami) did that (run-out) when he went up for an appeal,” Rohit told broadcasters Star Sports after the win.

“We cannot get him out like that. We wanted to get him out, we thought we will get him out, but that was not something we thought off. But again, hats off to him, he played really well.”