Pakistan 'always ready' for India despite late green light: Agha

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said Saturday his team had been "always ready" to face India on Sunday at the T20 World Cup, despite only being given the green light a few days ago.

The biggest and most lucrative clash in world cricket has sold out the 35,000-capacity R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo with hundreds of millions more expected to watch on television.

The game was only confirmed as going ahead late on Monday night after the Islamabad government made a U-turn on its an order to boycott the blockbuster Group A game.

"This is a very big game and the magnitude is huge," Agha said ahead of the team's practice at the stadium on Saturday.

"We were always ready for the game, whatever be the decision."

Pakistan had a scrappy last over three-wicket win in their first match against the Netherlands before beating the United States by 32 runs. India have also won both their matches so far.