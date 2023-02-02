"How dressing room will receive him is the biggest question"

Whatever other people are thinking does not matter. The most important thing is how much comfortable he and the dressing room will be with each other. Apart from two to four new players most of the former players are still at the dressing room. It is to see how the coach reacts with them, whether he will forget everything that occured in past or even if he acts the same way he had done before, how the players react. But Hathurusingha is an international coach; he will definitely handle everything in a proper way. The quicker he does it the better for all.