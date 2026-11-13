Australia's Cummins says Khawaja '100pc wrong' on 'Sandpapergate'

Pat Cummins on Friday said Usman Khawaja was "100 percent wrong" in claiming the whole team knew about Sandpapergate, prompting David Warner to accuse the Australia captain of throwing the former opener "under the bus".

The retired Khawaja reopened old wounds with the release of his autobiography this week and a chapter dealing with the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that rocked world cricket.

In the book he alleged that the whole team, including Cummins, knew about the plot to rough up the ball with sandpaper to make it swing.

The scandal centred around the third Test in Cape Town, but Khawaja also claimed the tactic was used in the second Test at Port Elizabeth.