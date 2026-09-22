India narrowly survive huge scare against minnows Japan in T20I

World champions India narrowly survived being on the end of a huge upset as they edged a spirited Japan by two runs in a rain-shortened first-ever T20 international between the teams on Tuesday.

The historic match celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations took place at Japan's modest Sano International Cricket Ground outside Tokyo.

It was Japan's first T20 game against a full-member nation.

India, who retained their T20 World Cup crown at home earlier this year, opted to bat first after rain and wet outfield delayed the start and forced a five-overs-a-side shootout.

India, captained by Shreyas Iyer, struggled to score on a sluggish pitch as they made 32-4.