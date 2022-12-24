Shahid Afridi to head new Pakistan selection committee

"I feel honoured to have been assigned this responsibility," said Afridi, who retired from international cricket in 2017.
"We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform."
Afridi played 27 Tests, 398 one-day and 99 Twenty 20 international for Pakistan in a career remembered for his hard-hitting batting.
Pakistan are currently involved in a two-match Test series against New Zealand with the first match in Karachi starting from Monday.