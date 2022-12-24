Shahid Afridi to head new Pakistan selection committee

Former captain Shahid Afridi will head the new interim selectors committee for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), officials said Saturday, the latest change since the team was thrashed by England.

The PCB underwent a major overhaul on Thursday when a 14-member management committee took over after Ramiz Raja was sacked as chairman.

The main committee, headed by former chairman Najam Sethi, also dismissed chief selector Mohammad Wasim before appointing Afridi.

Former players Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar were also named selectors, the PCB said.

The changes follow Pakistan's first-ever 3-0 home whitewash by England this month.