Beaten to death on suspicion of being Bangladeshi, yet matches in India: Farooki questions ICC’s neutrality

Raising questions over the neutrality of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after it maintained Bangladesh’s World Cup matches in India despite security concerns, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki wrote in a Facebook post on Friday, “When India decides not to play in Pakistan, ICC complies. When Pakistan doesn’t want to play in India, ICC complies. When Bangladesh requested the same for genuine security reasons, the ICC has done the opposite.”

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested the ICC to move the Bangladesh team’s upcoming T20 World Cup matches to Sri Lanka due to concerns over the safety of players and supporters in India. However, the cricket governing body told Bangladesh to play in India, claiming there was no ‘security threat.’ BCB and the Bangladesh government have said they are firm on the decision not to play in India.