Mustafizur enters into Top 10 in ICC ODI rankings

Despite his mediocre performance, Mustafizur Rahman found him top 10 in the latest ICC ODI rankings, which was released on Wednesday, news agency BSS reports.

Basically his four-wicket haul against Zimbabwe in the last ODI match contributed in his giant leap, as he jumped from 16th place to reach 10th place. England fast bowler Chris Woakes shared the place with him.

But it was the two-wicket haul of debutant Ebadot Hossain which helped Bangladesh win that game by 105 runs and avoid the whitewash. He got the key wicket of Sikandar Raza to pave the platform of a Bangladesh victory.

Mustafizur basically ripped through Zimbabwe's lower order to boost his wicket-tally.