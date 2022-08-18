Cricket

Mustafizur enters into Top 10 in ICC ODI rankings

Prothom Alo English Desk
Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur RahmanAFP file photo

Despite his mediocre performance, Mustafizur Rahman found him top 10 in the latest ICC ODI rankings, which was released on Wednesday, news agency BSS reports.

Basically his four-wicket haul against Zimbabwe in the last ODI match contributed in his giant leap, as he jumped from 16th place to reach 10th place. England fast bowler Chris Woakes shared the place with him.

But it was the two-wicket haul of debutant Ebadot Hossain which helped Bangladesh win that game by 105 runs and avoid the whitewash. He got the key wicket of Sikandar Raza to pave the platform of a Bangladesh victory.

Mustafizur basically ripped through Zimbabwe's lower order to boost his wicket-tally.

In fact his wayward bowling in the first ODI cost Bangladesh the game after nine years at the hands of Zimbabwe. He was dropped in the second ODI before making a comeback in the third game, courtesy to the injury and off form of fellow left arm pacer Shoriful Islam.

Earlier, Mustafiziur's toothless bowling also caused Bangladesh's first ever T20I series defeat to Zimbabwe.

It was however Mustafizur's best ever rankings since he reached fifth position in 2018.

Bangladesh batters however didn't see any improvement following their disappointing performances in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. ODI captain Tamim Iqbal remains the highest ranked batter from Bangladesh, sitting at 16th position.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment