Mustafizur enters into Top 10 in ICC ODI rankings

In fact his wayward bowling in the first ODI cost Bangladesh the game after nine years at the hands of Zimbabwe. He was dropped in the second ODI before making a comeback in the third game, courtesy to the injury and off form of fellow left arm pacer Shoriful Islam.
Earlier, Mustafiziur's toothless bowling also caused Bangladesh's first ever T20I series defeat to Zimbabwe.
It was however Mustafizur's best ever rankings since he reached fifth position in 2018.
Bangladesh batters however didn't see any improvement following their disappointing performances in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. ODI captain Tamim Iqbal remains the highest ranked batter from Bangladesh, sitting at 16th position.