Bangladesh bowled out for 476 in first innings

Centuries from Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim powered Bangladesh to 476 all out in their first innings of the second and final Test against Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Liton struck a team-high 128 off 192 balls, an innings lacedwith eight fours and four sixes. Mushfiqur, who reached the rare milestone of scoring a century in his 100th Test, made 106.

Mominul Haque added 63 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed a valuable 47 to help Bangladesh set a formidable total.

Offspinner Andy McBrine produced a remarkable spell of bowling to deny Bangladesh a 500-plus score, finishing with career-best figures of 6-109.