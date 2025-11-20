Bangladesh bowled out for 476 in first innings
Centuries from Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim powered Bangladesh to 476 all out in their first innings of the second and final Test against Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.
Liton struck a team-high 128 off 192 balls, an innings lacedwith eight fours and four sixes. Mushfiqur, who reached the rare milestone of scoring a century in his 100th Test, made 106.
Mominul Haque added 63 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed a valuable 47 to help Bangladesh set a formidable total.
Offspinner Andy McBrine produced a remarkable spell of bowling to deny Bangladesh a 500-plus score, finishing with career-best figures of 6-109.
Bangladesh resumed the day on 292-4, with Mushfiqur completing his century in the ninth delivery of the morning. Having been stranded on 99 overnight, he calmly nudged Jordan Neill for a single to raise his 13th Test hundred, made off 195 deliveries.
He had earlier survived a close appeal before safely negotiating a maiden over from left-arm spinner Matthew Humphrey at the start of the day.
Humphrey eventually ended Mushfiqur's stay, breaking a 108-run stand and claiming Ireland's only wicket of the morning session.
Liton continued his fluent batting, reaching his fifth Test century - and his first since the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan in 2024 - from 158 balls, delicately paddling Gavin Hoye to the fine-leg boundary.
Miraz offered solid support in a 123-run sixth-wicket partnership, but Ireland clawed back by removing both batters within the space of four deliveries. Hoye, who finished with 2-115, dismissed Miraz, while Humphrey removed Liton to complete a haul of 2-151.
McBrine then returned to clean up the tail, taking the wicket of Hasan Murad before trapping Khaled Ahmed leg-before to wrap up the innings.