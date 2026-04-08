Tamim Iqbal pledges to restore BCB’s reputation after taking charge as president

Small groups gathered outside the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) headquarters in Mirpur, Dhaka, with some chanting slogans as they came to congratulate the new ad hoc committee led by Tamim Iqbal. Tamim has visited the BCB office at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium many times before, but this visit was different.

Dressed in a black blazer, Tamim Iqbal was surrounded by cameras the moment he stepped out of his car, an all-too-familiar scene. What was new, however, was the chair he took inside the boardroom. This time, he had arrived at the BCB as its president.

Even earlier in the afternoon, such a development had seemed unlikely to many. Rumours had been circulating for several days that the BCB committee led by Aminul Islam might be dissolved, but few had assumed it to happen so suddenly.