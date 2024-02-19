Warner ready for hostile New Zealand fans in T20s

The 37-year-old, who stepped down from Test cricket in January, is expecting more barracking from Black Caps fans during the series, which moves to Auckland for the second and third matches on Friday and Sunday.

"To be fair, over here the harsh reality is that we are neighbours and like to beat each other in sport," said Warner.

"From that perspective, we are going to be expecting the crowd to come at us as hard as they can."

Warner, who will retire from white-ball cricket following June's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States, said Australia will ignore the noise.

"The crowd, yeah, they got personal. If they have to get personal, that is their character. I just go about my business," he said.

"That is upon each individual. If you pay your money to come and abuse people, then you have to go back and lie in your own bed.

