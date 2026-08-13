Bangladesh’s pace attack puts Australia under pressure in Darwin

Bangladesh have made an impressive start to the first Test against Australia in Darwin, with their pace attack exploiting the conditions at Marrara Stadium to reduce the hosts to 64 for three after 19 overs.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat, with Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leading a side featuring three fast bowlers and two spinners.

Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud opened the bowling for Bangladesh, and both immediately found movement and bounce from a pitch with a noticeable covering of grass.