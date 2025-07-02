India cricket tour to Bangladesh could be rescheduled

India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh in August could be rescheduled because it needs clearance from the Indian government, a senior Bangladesh cricket official told AFP on Wednesday.

The series, including three one-day and three T20 matches, is due to start on 17 August in Dhaka.

However, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media committee chairman Iftikhar Rahman told AFP that its Indian counterpart, the BCCI, has informed them the tour might be delayed.